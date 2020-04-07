AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

QTS opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

