AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.