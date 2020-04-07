AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after buying an additional 259,233 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

