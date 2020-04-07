AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

WSO stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.64.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

