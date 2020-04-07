AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Community Banks worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

United Community Banks stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

