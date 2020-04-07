AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

