AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 14,718 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Unifi worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,288.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.26. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

