AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 34,164 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ImmunoGen worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $166,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 752,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

