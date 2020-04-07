AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,523 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 702.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

