AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $558,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

