AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of INTL Fcstone worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

INTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.