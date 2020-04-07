AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 826,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

