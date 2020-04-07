AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five9 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -974.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,013,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,784 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.