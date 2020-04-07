AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

