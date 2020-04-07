AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.