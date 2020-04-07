AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,977,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Hess stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

