AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Core-Mark worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

