AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 711,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 139,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 135,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 269,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of PBF opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.24%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,789,988 shares of company stock worth $53,810,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

