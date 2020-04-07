AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 228.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,526 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Armstrong Flooring worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFI shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette bought 89,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

