AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.