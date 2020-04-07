AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a PE ratio of -62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

