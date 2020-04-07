AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,377 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

ISBC opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

