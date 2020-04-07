AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 680,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allakos by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 449,407 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 972.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $24,917,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $12,269,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.