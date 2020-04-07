AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

CTBI opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

