AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

