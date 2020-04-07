AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Iradimed worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iradimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iradimed alerts:

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,970. 56.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

IRMD opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.