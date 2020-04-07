AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 311,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWT. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE CWT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

