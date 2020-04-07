AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marten Transport worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

