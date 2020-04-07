AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

