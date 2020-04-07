AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.98. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

