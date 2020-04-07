AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 174,085 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,085 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

