AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,009 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Consol Energy worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Consol Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CEIX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

