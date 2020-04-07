AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,931,309 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,931,309 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OAS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

