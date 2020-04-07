AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

