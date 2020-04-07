AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 76,992 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medifast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $698.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

