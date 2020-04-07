AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 94,048 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CareDx worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

