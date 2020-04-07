AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 310,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

