AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $784,260.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $784,260.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,053 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

DCPH opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.