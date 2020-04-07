Aragon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Aragon has a market cap of $25.70 million and $2.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bitfinex and AirSwap. In the last week, Aragon has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

