Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other Aramark news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

