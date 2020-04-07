Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

