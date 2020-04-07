Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 58,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Assetmark bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $0. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

