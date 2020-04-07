Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Argo Group worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 325,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,777,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

