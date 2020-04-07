Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $28,680.90 and $213.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,164,683 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

