Arionum 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,504.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $46,743.16 and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02344132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.80 or 0.03528016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00632812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00791136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00077381 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

