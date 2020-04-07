Ark (ARK) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and $1.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002289 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Cryptomate and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,595,206 coins and its circulating supply is 119,994,309 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

