ArtByte (ABY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00625052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007568 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

