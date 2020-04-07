Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -153.98% -111.15% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Protagenic Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.86%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.