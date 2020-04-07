Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,665,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

