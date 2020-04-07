Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $107.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 93,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

